On February 15, Hillary Anne Kircher, 36, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On February 16, Benjamin James Lindquist, 33, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of making harassing phone calls
On February 16, Richard Jeremy Niemi, 37, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On February 16, Kristina Carrie Ann Kroeger, 37, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On February 16, Ray Martin Sellers, 50, of Blooming Prairie, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 16, Brendon Lee Haglund, 33, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Delano on a Morrison County warrant for violation of a no contact order.
On February 16, Joey Richard Ruzic, 35, of Mound, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On February 17, Alexandria Shayleene Hewey, 28, of South St. Paul, was arrested in Cass County ND on a Wright County warrant for 1stdegree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On February 17, Tyijuan Quinyetta Liddell, 21, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement violations.
On February 18, William Eugene Cranston, 65, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of fugitive from justice and a Maricopa County, AZ warrant for felony assault.
On February 19, Rayne Helge Jacobson, 18, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Albion Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On February 19, Kelsey Dawn Isakson, 27, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of domestic assault.
On February 19, Anthony Nathanial Durbin, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 1st degree DWI refusal to test and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On February 19, Julia Ann Harding, 61, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charges of 1st degree DWI and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On February 19, Michael James Wick, 40, of Maple Plain, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations and a Hennepin County warrant for 3rd degree burglary.
On February 19, Jordan Thomas McEachern, 31, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree sale of a controlled substance.
On February 20, Erin Deann Stearns, 40, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 3rd degree DWI.
On February 20, Scott Edward Corner, 41, of Rogers, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On February 21, Kelvin Gonyea Workar, 24, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On February 21, Adam Robert Heaver, 31, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On February 21, Alexas Kay Laney Leibel, 24, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.