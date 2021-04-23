Wright County Court Sentencings: Week ending April 23, 2021

Adams, Tyler James, age 27, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/19/21 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree to 48 months prison, provide DNA sample, pay restitution.
Baker, David Charles, age 44, of Faribault, sentenced on 04/22/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 18 months prison.
Bresin, Elias James, age 38, of St. Michael, sentenced on 04/21/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 8 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 8 days jail, concurrent.
Crumble, Prentiss Anthony, age 30, of South St. Paul, sentenced on 04/19/21 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 29 months prison. Sentenced for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 26 months prison, concurrent.
Heller, Matthew Frederick, age 31, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 04/22/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 60 days jail.
Kittel, Justin Robert, age 32, of Carver, sentenced on 04/16/21/ for Probation Violations for Burglary in the Fourth Degree to 21 days jail.
Moore, Robert Phillip, age 56, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 04/19/21 for Probation Violations for Felony First Degree DWI to 33 months prison.
Nelson, Matthew Brian, age 38, of St. Paul, sentenced on 04/13/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fourth Degree to 120 days jail.
Russell, Jamie William, age 38, of Waverly, sentenced on 04/21/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $800 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Scherven, Shane Allen, age 25, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 04/19/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 21 months prison.
Sherry, David Michael, age 41, of Burnsville, sentenced on 04/20/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level I driving class and follow all recommendations, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Smith, John Charles, age 44, of Waverly, sentenced on 04/15/21 for Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Sondergeld, Brian Matthew, age 53, of Big Lake, sentenced on 04/21/21 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Tiessen, Paul Martin, age 53, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 04/21/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail.
Tolifson, Scott Lee, age 36, of St. Michael, sentenced on 04/21/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 361 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Vazquez Martinez, Jeinni Maria, age 22, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 04/21/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 364 days, $3,000 fine stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $30 chemical dependency assessment fee, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Vela, Alejandro II, age 22, of Rush City, sentenced on 04/20/21 for Felony Possess Ammo/Any Firearm with a Prior Conviction for Crime of Violence to 36 months prison.
Wilke, Scott Aaron, age 52, of Big Lake, sentenced on 04/09/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to 10 days jail.
