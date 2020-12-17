You are the owner of this article.
Winter sports are set to start practice on Jan. 4

It looks like winter sports are going to have to wait just a little bit longer to start practicing in the gym.

The Minnesota State High School League came up with three different models to choose from that were contingent on Gov. Tim Walz call.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17 Gov. Walz decided to let teams start practicing on Monday, Jan. 4.

This start date went along with the MSHSL’s second model.

Model 2 Winter sports breakdown:

Teams will begin practice on Monday, Jan. 4.

Dance will have 10 weeks of play, boys swimming and diving will have 11 weeks of play, wrestling and gymnastics will be 12 weeks long, and hockey and basketball will have 13 weeks of play.

The competition start date for each sport hasn’t been determined yet under the new directive.

Member schools have permission to begin practice at a later date depending on personal circumstances.

The MSHSL continues to work with the Minnesota Department of Health to ensure safety and proper guidelines for coaches, players, staff, and viewers as they navigate COVID-19.

