Monticello residents won’t be scrambling this winter to move their vehicles onto their driveways at night.
Unless a heavy snowfall is in the forecast, that is.
The Monticello Public Works Department has rolled out an updated snowplowing and ice removal policy that abolishes the familiar winter parking ban on city streets between 2-6 a.m. between November 15 and April 15.
Instead, parking will be banned between 2-6 a.m. only when a “snow event” is declared by the public works department.
The plan was unanimously approved by the Monticello City Council during its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 24.
City Engineer Matt Leonard, who oversees the department of public works for the City of Monticello, told members of the Monticello City Council that the blanket policy prohibiting parking every morning from 2-6 a.m. that the City has employed in the past has not been successful in terms of compliance with the “no parking” order.
Because parking will be banned from 2-6 a.m. only after a “snow event” is declared, Leonard said he foresees better compliance with the order and a need for less enforcement of “no parking” orders by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
A “snow event” is similar to a “Snow emergency,” Leonard said. The difference is only in the terminology, he said.
When a heavy snow system is forecast to move through Monticello, the public works department will declare a “snow event,” Leonard said. This will be done by consulting a radar program that the public works department subscribes to.
The goal of the public works department is to declare a “snow event” before 4:30 p.m. the afternoon prior to the no-parking order is put into place on city streets between the hours of 2-6 a.m., Leonard said.
Leonard said he expects the new program to work well in the city.
The City’s 2022-23 snow plowing and ice removal policy also sets primary and secondary routes for snow plowing, where previous years’ policies identified priority streets.
The number one priority of snow removal crews will be the Monticello fire station. Next will be high-volume collector streets and streets in the city’s commercial districts.
Third will be city parking lots serving city business districts, followed by residential streets within the city.
The policy also lays out goals for when snow and ice will be cleared from the streets of Monticello.
“Snow plowing will commence when there is two inches of snow or when ice pack or snow pack has occurred on city streets, Leonard said.
Residents will typically see public works crews clearing the streets when there is less than two inches of snowfall, too, Leonard said.
Why? If city crews allow snow and ice to accumulate on city streets it takes so much more chemicals and salt to get clear the snow and ice, Leonard said.
“And with our efforts to help our freshwater river and lakes, that’s very important,” he said.
