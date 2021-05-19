Willows Landing pulls out the red carpet

Willows Landing Senior Living Community celebrated it’s Red Carpet Grand Opening on Thursday, May 13.
The exciting opening featured live music, food and drinks, and prize giveaways for lucky attendees.
The Willows Landing staff wanted to introduce themselves to the Monticello community in a unique way.
Willows Landing Community Director Arlyce Severson thought that pulling out the red carpet was a great way to demonstrate it’s mission for senior living.
“Our Mission here at Willows Landing is to demonstrate exemplary Red Carpet service in all we do,” Severson said. “Jaybird Senior Living is dedicated to providing the best housing and services possible to seniors in the Midwest, by offering innovative solutions for tomorrow seniors. So it only made sense for us to provide a red carpet event to introduce ourselves to the local community.”
Each person who attended the event was greeted by an actual red carpet and local photographer David Hyttsten to capture the experience.
Each red carpet guest signed in, entered their names for the chance to win prizes, and had their temperature checked as a precaution against COVID-19.
The vendors that participated in the event were providers that have partnered with Willows Landing to enhance the red carpet service. Bluestone Physicians, Brighton Home Care & Hospice, and Live2B Healthy provide on-site services to the residents. Action Moving Services was available to provide assistance for anyone moving into Willows Landing.
On Thursday, May 13, Willows Landing staff conducted continuous tours to attendees.
The Monticello facility includes options for assisted living and independent living along with one bedroom and two bedroom options.
The senior living includes a gym, an activities center, a movie theater, a library, a hair and nail salon, and a patio option for individual rooms.
“We had nothing but positive comments,” Severson said. “It’s so beautiful, there’s so much light, I love the wide halls, and when can I move in?”
The food for the event was provided by Chef Donna Simmons. She served drunken shrimp, beef tenderloin in bourbon sauce, and fire-grilled artichokes.
“It gave everyone a little taste of what they could expect if they move into our community,” Severson said.
A lot of effort and team work went into making the event possible. The list of people who contributed to the opening is endless.
“I would like to thank everyone who attended the event including Mayor Lloyd Hilgardt, County Commissioner Darek Vetsch, and the Monticello Chamber Ambassadors, for taking time out of their busy day to help us celebrate our open house,” Severson said. “I would also like to thank Mike Hoagberg and the Headwaters Development Group, owners of the property, Engelsma Construction, builders of the community, Julie Maruska, Tiffany Traut, and Kerry Biglak, representatives of Jaybird Senior Living and of course our awesome staff who are the heart and soul of all we do.”
Severson said that greatest outcome of the event was the connections that were made with community members.
“New relationships with the city, friendships with the Monticello community and of course we hope for new residents to move into Willows Landing,” Severson said.
