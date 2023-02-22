Bus drivers are a crucial link in the education chain.
They’re so much more than drivers; they are responsible for a community’s most precious cargo.
Feb. 22 was School Bus Driver Appreciation Day across Minnesota- a day set aside to recognize school bus drivers for their contributions to both the school community and community in general.
In Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 22 was the 7th consecutive year that School Bus Driver Appreciation Day was celebrated.
The relationship between a bus driver and students is a two-way street.
“Minnesota’s school bus drivers are in the fabric of our schools and communities. They are often the first adult to greet a student at the start of each school day and the person that ensures each student gets home safely at the end of the day,” said Governor Walz.
School bus drivers make invaluable contributions to public education and their local communities. These professionals safely transport more than 682,000 students to and from school each day throughout the state, according to the The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association (MSBOA).
However, bus drivers reap as many benefits from their job as bus drivers provide to the community, suggests Loren Hafterson, a bus driver the past 11 years for Hoglund Transportation.
School bus drivers get to see the happy faces of kids in the morning when they get on the bus. School bus drivers get to ask kids about their day while taking them home, Bus drivers make sure kids are safe each day.
That’s why we do what we do, Hafterson said.
Hafterson transports special needs students in a short bus for Monticello-based Hoglund Transportation. It’s a job he’s held since the Fall of 2011. He was previously the manager of a co-op in Dayton for 28 years. He then worked for United Rentals in St. Michael before layoffs left him unemployed.
After retiring, Hafterson moved to Loch Lake in Silver Creek Township. He was hired at Hoglund Transportation soon afterwards.
Today, Hafterson drives eight daily routes with special needs students.
“It’s a great job,” said Hafterson, adding that working for Hoglund Transportation owner Gordy Hoglund and general manager Joe Kounkel also makes Hoglund Transportation a great company to work for.
After driving special needs children for 11 years, he has gotten to know a lot of his riders well over the years.
“You get to know the kids, their parents, and each of the kids’ little quirks,” Joe Kounkel said.
Some of the kids can’t talk. Others can only yell.
But Hafterson has found over the years his own special means of communicating with each student that has resulted in many special relationships.
“You really get to know them well,” Hafterson said of the kids.
Getting special needs kids to and from school also provides Hafterson with plenty of exercise.
Now 75 years old, helping kids on and off the bus, raising and lowering lifts, and putting seat restraints on pre-schoolers and seat belts on the rest of the kids keeps him pretty fit, he said.
When Hafterson first walked through the doors of Hoglund Transportation looking for work in 2011, he didn’t see himself being a bus driver long term.
“But that changed during my first year on the job,” Hafterson said.
“I love meeting the kids every day, greeting them and - if they can talk- learning how their day is going,” he said.
Being a bus driver is full of immeasurable rewards, Hafterson said.
“I would love to do this until I can’t do it anymore,” he said.
