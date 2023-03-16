Xcel Energy has been recovering water contaminated with low levels of radiation at the Monticello nuclear power plant since a water leak was first reported in November 2022.

Representatives with the Minneapolis-based utility and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency told the Monticello Times on Thursday, March 16 that the tritium poses no threat to employees of the nuclear power plant, residents of Monticello, or the community’s drinking water system.

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments