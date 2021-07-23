Don’t judge your neighbor until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.
That’s the message artist Allison Hunsley shares in her newest Monticello mural project.
Hunsley’s latest creation features paintings of 23 pairs of shoes - many owned by Monticello residents. The shoes are fit neatly into a series of cubicles.
The paintings are Hunsley’s first using panels, she said. The art will be installed panel by panel later this month on the outside wall of the Preferred Title building at 113 W Broadway St.
Hunsley and the Monticello Arts Initiative (Monti Arts) received a grant for the art project. The project was different from any Hunsley has been associated with. Usually she is commissioned to do a project. But with this grant, she was directed to create anything she wanted.
That’s how “Don’t judge your neighbor until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes” was born.
Hunsley says she was inspired by one of her favorite books from childhood- a story she encountered when she was about four years old.
The book, “Walk Two Moons” by Sharon Creech contains two of Hunsley’s favorite quotes.
One is, “In the course of a lifetime, what does it matter.”
The other is, “Don’t judge a man until you’ve walked two moons in his moccasins.”
It’s the second quote that Hunsley modified to fit her mural project.
Allison Hunsley says she first painted the cubicles- or cubbies- that the shoes are resting in. That allowed her to choose the numbers of panels she would end up painting.
“I could have gone with smaller panels, but I believe its more impactful if it’s large,” she said.
Then it came time for filling the cubbies.
Her first inclination was to fill them with plain old shoes.
Hunsley went on an excursion to a number of shoe stores, where she took photos of shoes to use as references.
“I had literally hundreds of photos of shoes,” Hunsley said.
But as artists sometimes say, the spirit wasn’t moving her.
“I needed a different perspective,” Hunsley said.
She turned to Facebook and asked people about shoes. Many sent back pictures.
What she found through that experience was that behind every pair of shoes was a person with a story.
The realization became an important part of “Don’t judge your neighbor until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.”
“I found that the story was more powerful than the shoes,” Hunsley said.
In addition to taking a photo of an actual person’s shoes that she would use in painting their shoes, she asked them to share their story.
Those viewing the mural will be able to access the stories through a QR code attached to each painting that will lead people to a website.
Some people wrote their own stories. With others, Hunsley conducted interviews and is writing the story.
One is a 55-year-old cowboy, who’s cowboy boots will grace the wall at 113 W. Broadway.
Hunsley visited the man’s ranch and learned about his life and his competing in rodeos.
Another subject is Hunsley’s childhood dance teacher, who has multiple pairs of dance shoes featured in the mural- including three pairs worn while being Hunsley’s dance instructor.
One other feature came near the end of Hunsley’s project. She was looking for a pair of brown shoes to complete the project. That’s how retired elementary school teacher Dan Gruhlke came to have his shoes featured within “Don’t judge your neighbor until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.”
Each painting of a pair of shoes began with a photograph of an actual pair of shoes, Hunsley said.
Hunsley then set up shop at Monti Arts’ “What the Art” building where she painted the shoes on her canvas.
“With everything that’s gone on in the past year, it seemed fitting,” Hunsley said of her latest project.
Hunsley has completed three other mural projects in Monticello: the Monticello Chamber of Commerce building, the Rustech Brewing Company building, and the large flowered wall on southwest corner of Broadway Street at Highway 25.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
