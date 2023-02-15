Patriot's Pen Nolan Green Monticello

Nolan Green was the state VFW Patriot’s Pen winner, and is seen here at the mid-winter convention. (Photo provided)

 Photo provided

A Monticello sixth grader’s pledge to be kind, grateful, and a valuable citizen has earned recognition from local and state veterans.

Nolan Green, who attends Monticello Middle School, is the regional and state winner of the VFW’s annual Patriot Pen essay contest.

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments