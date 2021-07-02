US Bank launches state-of-the-art bank in Monticello

The future has come to US Bank in Monticello.
The bank at 307 Pine Street has undergone a months-long renovation that has made it one of the most technological bank branches within US Bank, if not Minnesota.
It’s one of seven remodeled branches in the Twin Cities metro area, with the others being in Mound, Excelsior, Roseville , Bloomington, Eden Prairie, and Woodbury.
Monticello’s US Bank now features a new look and feel along with design enhancements to improve the banking experience for customers.
Think of a banking version of an Apple Store. The bank has brought new meaning to customer service within the four walls of a bank.
More than ever, the US Bank building meets the needs of the customer, notes Mike Markman, the regional president for Community Banking in Minnesota, who was at the Monticello branch on Thursday, June 17.
Gone are teller counters and bank customers lined to wait their turn with a teller.
The counters and teller windows have been replace with what US Bank calls customer support stations.
They’re like workstations that a customer and representative can stand casually around to discuss the day’s banking business.
At the “New” US Bank, customer service representatives greet you at the door, Markman said.
“They’re out on floor instead of behind a counter,” he said.
Equipped with mobile tablets, these customer service representatives can help meet the many needs of a customers, right on the spot.
If the conversation or bank needs grows in scope, there are casual meeting rooms where the business of the day can be continued with a bit more privacy.
The re-thought branch also features the latest in electronic banking- US Bank’s Interactive Teller Machine- or ITM for short.
“It’s an ATM on steroids,” says Liz Volner, the hub manager for US Bank who oversees the Monticello branch office.
The new ITM is available for “one stop banking” where customers can cash checks with their choice of denomination of bills, make deposits, pay accounts online, and more.
Another feature of the new branch office is a US Bank Cafe, or reception area. Here a customer will find a relaxing waiting area with a television, as well as coffee and other beverages.
U.S. Bank celebrated the grand re-opening with a $3,000 donation to the Monticello Senior Center which provides services for older adults to support their independence and wellbeing, enhance their dignity, and promote their participation in the community. (See the Senior Center column in the June 24 issue of the Monticello Times).
U.S. Bank will be partnering with the Monticello Senior Center in July and August to offer seminars for the community on how to prevent and recognize financial scams targeting our elderly population, Volner said.
With the re-imagining of US Bank in Monticello, there is a need for additions to the bank’s customer service team. The bank is looking to fill multiple openings in Monticello and across various locations in the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.