UPDATE: Stand-off safely resolved

A stand-off in Monticello has been safely resolved, the Wright County Sheriff's Office reports.
At about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, the sheriff's office reported that the suspect in the incident was safely apprehended.
The public was asked to remain away from the area of Fenning Avenue and School Boulevard so law enforcement could work to safely open the intersection to traffic.
An overnight stand-off with an armed man suspected of domestic assault extended into the evening of Tuesday, June 26 near the Eastview Education Center at Fenning Avenue and School Boulevard in Monticello. At 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office reported that the stand-off remained an active incident and numerous resources had been brought in to try and bring the situation to a peaceful resolution. The situation was resolved about two hours later.
An Albertville man was holding himself up in a van near the busy Monticello intersection while an armored tank and Wright County Sheriff squad cars were near by.
A female negotiator was heard on a loud speaker encouraging the man to end the stand-off safely and without incident.
The man had been at the location since about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
According to a spokesperson with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, deputies responded to a residence on 64th Way NE in Albertville on a report that the man physically assaulted his wife.
The man left the home when the woman called 911. He was not at the residence when deputies arrived on scene,according to the sheriff’s office. Based on the injuries to the woman observed by the responding deputies, a pick-up and hold order was issued for suspicion of felony domestic assault.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, deputies were notified that the man returned to his Albertville home. He allegedly was in possession of a firearm, the sheriff’s office spokesperson stated.
The man once again left before deputies arrived at the residence.
Deputies located the suspect vehicle a short time later in rural Monticello on Jason Avenue, north of County Road 37. A vehicle pursuit ensued after the man refused to stop and fled from the deputy. The pursuit ended in the city of Monticello near the intersection of Fenning Avenue NE and School Boulevard- in front of Eastview Education Center.
Because the man is believed to have a firearm in the vehicle, the area was locked down by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office. Vehicle access to the intersection of Fenning Avenue and School Boulevard was shut down in all directions. Streets and county roads leading to the site of the altercation were closed off by barricades or blocked by both sheriff’s department and Minnesota State Patrol squad cars. A CentraCare Ambulance was waiting if needed across the Fenning Avenue bridge near the retail shops east of Target.
Due to the proximity of Eastview Education Center, the school was closed for the day.
The Monticello School District released the following statement: “Due to an ongoing situation involving Wright County Sheriff’s Office near Fenning Ave. and School Blvd., today is a No School Day at Eastview Education Center. All other buildings remain open.”
As of late Tuesday morning, the man has refused to cooperate with sheriff’s deputies and has refused to exit his vehicle which has been surrounded by sheriff’s office staff near the roundabout on Fenning Avenue NE and School Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson.
Due to the nature of the situation the public has been asked to stay away from the area.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
