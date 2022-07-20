Smoke rises from a residential fire at 10724 Baker Avenue NW near Lake Ida in Monticello on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Editor
No injuries were reported at the scene of a garage fire Monday, July 18 on Lake Ida. However, a garage, vehicle, and motorcycle were lost in the fire near Monticello in Silver Creek Township.
The fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at 10724 Baker Avenue NW. The call came in as a detached garage fire with a vehicle and motorcycle possibly involved.
Deputies arrived on scene to find the detached garage fully engulfed in flames, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office.
The Monticello Fire Department fought the fire in temperatures exceeding 95 degrees. The Maple Lake Fire Department was called in on mutual aid to provide a water tender and additional manpower.
The garage and its contents, including vehicles and other equipment were destroyed by the fire, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The residence as well as a nearby residence suffered siding damage from the fire. At this time the fire appears to have been accidental, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
