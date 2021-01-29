A major player in the truck and heavy equipment industry will be joining the car, motor sports, and recreational dealerships along Monticello’s Chelsea Road.
The Monticello City Council cleared the way for Nuss Truck & Equipment to construct a 45,000 square foot building and show lot on the north side of Chelsea Road near Moon Motor Sports and the Ryan Auto Mall.
The Monticello location will be Nuss Truck & Equipment’s ninth location. The Rochester-based company has seven Minnesota locations in Rochester, St. Cloud, Burnsville, Duluth, Mankato, East Bethel, and Roseville as well as a location in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Nuss Truck & Equipment is a dealer of heavy-duty and medium-duty truck and equipment specializing in Mack and Volvo trucks, as well as Volvo construction equipment.
The 45,000 square-foot Monticello facility will feature space for offices and a parts department, as well as several service bays to meet the service and repair needs of Nuss Truck & Equipment’s customers.
The facility will be built across the street to the north from Dahlheimer Beverage, Inc.
On Monday, Jan. 25, The Monticello City Council took several actions that paved the way for the future Nuss dealership.
First, following a public hearing, the council approved vacating a portion of drainage and utility easements on the property.
The city council approved a series of three resolutions that sealed the deal. It approved a preliminary and final plat and development contract, adopted a resolution and ordinance for rezoning from industrial business and highway business to a planned unit development (PUD), and adopted a resolution approving the development and final stage planned unit development.
Nuss Truck & Equipment was founded by Charles B. Nuss, Jr. in 1959. Charles’ son Bob Nuss took over the reins of the company in 1973 after his father retired and guided the business through its first acquisition of Mack Trucks of Rochester in 1979, according to the Nuss Truck & Equipment website, https://www.nussgrp.com.
Under Bob Nuss’ direction, the business has continued to flourish, adding two iconic brands; Volvo Trucks and Volvo Construction Equipment, as well as multiple related business lines to better serve our customers and their needs. Nuss now offers trailers, leasing, rentals, financing, full service body shops, and custom engineered solutions for trucks and trailers, according to the company’s biography.
