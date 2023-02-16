The Monticello Community Center was evacuated by the Wright County Sheriff's Office after a truck went through the Walnut Street entrance of the facility.
No one is believed to have been injured as a result of the crash, but community center activities were put on pause, according to city officials.
The Monticello Fire Department was called to the scene at 8:02 a.m. on a report of an accident with injuries involving a vehicle that drove through a building. Dispatch stated there a male in the vehicle with possible injuries from a potential medical issue.
The driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threating injuries, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office.
Wright County deputies and Monticello firefighters arrived on scene to find a blue pick-up truck inside the community center, beyond both the exterior doors and interior door. Deputies stated when calling for a towing firm that the truck was inside the building and the towing firm might need some special equipment to get it out.
A records check by the Monticello Times found that the vehicle was a 1998 Chevrolet CK1500 extended cab pick-up. The named of the registered owner is being withheld until the Times confirms that the owner was the driver.
It is unknown when the community center and the services it provides will be open and up and running as usual.
"Our city hall, senior center and the community center will be closed until further notice," said Haley Foster, communications specialist for the City of Monticello.
City of Monticello crews were busy Monday morning closing off the entrance to the entrance to the community center and covering the entrance with plywood.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's office officials said.
