Triple A, ExCEL award winners have special qualities

The Minnesota State High School League and local schools partner every year to recognize students in two categories: the Triple ‘A’ Award and the ExCEL Award.
Monticello High school students Lucy Schaffer and Quinn McCalla have been named MHS’ 2022 Triple ‘A’ Award recipients, while Atira Grose and Thor Lemke have been named this year’s ExCEL Award recipients.
The Triple ‘A’ program was produced to recognize one male and one female high school senior who excels in the athletics, arts and academics. To be eligible for the Triple ‘A’ Award, seniors must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, participate in a MSHSL-sponsored athletic program and one arts or activity program, and comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.
In March, League officials will announce the four statewide Triple ‘A’ Award recipients at a banquet.
Lucy Schaffer
Lucy Schaffer is a standout on the Monticello girls soccer team and will go on to play college soccer for the NCAA Division 2 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Eagles in Daytona Beach,Florida.
A two-time Magic Award winner as her team’s MVP, Lucy was named to the all-state soccer team following her senior season.
“I’ve played my whole career as a center mid-fielder,” Lucy said.
Playing soccer has taught Lucy how to manage her time between athletics and academics, which she says has made her both a stronger student-athlete and student.
She boasts a 4.0 grade point average to prove it.
In 7th through 10th grade Lucy was a member of the Magic dance team. She ran track her freshman and sophomore years.
The MHS senior has participated in band all four years of her high school career. She plays the saxophone and is in the wind ensemble and pep band.
“Since I was young, I have always loved to make music,” Lucy said.
Lucy likens playing in the wind ensemble to playing sports.
“With music, we have to work together all the time,” she said.
“Our ultimate goal is to work together to be the best we can be in our concerts. It takes teamwork,” Lucy said.
Lucy aspires to be a pilot and will study aeronautical science Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Quinn McCalla
Quinn McCalla can be found in the winter months on the wrestling match where one of his favorite things to do is pin opposing wrestlers for the Magic wrestling team.
Quinn also runs cross country in the Fall. A long-distance runner, he was a member of the Magic cross country team that took second at State to end the 2021 season.
He also runs as a hobby and can be found running half marathons for fun with his brother.
“It’s always a good time,” he said.
As focused as Quinn might be on the wrestling mat, he might be even more focused on his academics.
“I have never allowed myself to drop below an A,” Quinn said. Come June, he will graduate among the top students in his class with a 4.0 grade-point average.
While many students find a high school path in the fine arts, such as band or choir, Quinn has followed a different path in the arts.
Quinn, however, is a hands-on kind of guy, he says. He enjoys activities such as ceramics, the culinary arts, and woodworking and will attend a post-secondary school where he will earn a degree in either carpentry or construction management.
“I can’t see myself with a desk job,” Quinn said. “I want to be out there working with my hands.”
Doing so allows Quinn to learn from experience- something he says fits his personality.
“I like looking back after a days work and seeing the progress I’ve made,” he said.
Quinn credits his family, teachers and coaches for his successes in life, in the athletic arenas, and in the classroom.
“It gets hard juggling everything at times, but its easier knowing that the people around me are helping keep me on track, he said.
The ExCEL Award, which is the acronym for Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership, is a recognition program for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in their school’s activities, are leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a commitment to community service. Each League-member school nominates one girl and one boy for this award. To be eligible, students must be a junior in high school, make “satisfactory” progress towards graduation, participate in a MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activity, volunteer in the community, hold a leadership position at their school and meet other MSHSL requirements, according to the news release.
Thor Lemke
Thor Lemke has leadership experiences not often found in a high school junior.
He serves as the captain of the Monticello High School media productions team, where he is responsible for scheduling fellow students and managing equipment for the school’s many video productions- including concerts, high school musicals and sporting events.
Thor plays football and golf at Monticello High School, and participates in band and jazz band.
But its on the ice as a member of the Monticello Moose JV hockey team that is one of Thor’s real passions.
Not only is he a goalie on the JV squad, he is a volunteer youth hockey coach. His volunteer activities allow Thor to have an impact on the youth in the community- including his 6-year-old brother.
Thor aspires to be an electrical engineer or work in the field of robotics.
It’s another one of the MHS junior’s passions that was fueled in a 7th grade STEM class.
“I had an opportunity to attend a STEM camp for a week in Chicago,” Thor recalled.
“That week in Chicago working with robotics...I fell in love with it,” he said.
Thor’s dream is to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) which would allow him to pursue a career in electrical engineering or robotics.
Atira Grose
Atira Grose enjoys reaching outside of her comfort zone.
That’s what she did when she transitioned from being home-schooled to attending Monticello High School as a 9th grader.
The fact that she had never really been around large numbers of people except at church created a challenge for Atira.
“When I started attending public school I worked hard on improving my academics and social skills,” she said.
Atira joined the Monticello High School girls soccer team and has been a member of the varsity team, as well as a leader on the field, since 10th grade.
“It’s hard to believe next season will be my last year. It’s gone by so fast,” Atira said of her soccer-playing days.
Atira applied for the ExCEL Award because leadership is an important aspect of the honor.
She has grown to be not only a leader on the soccer field, but at the Quarry Church, where her father is the lead pastor.
“I have been involved with the worship team where she is a keyboardist, and the ministry of a high school worship group,” Atira said. She also helps with the little kids at Sunday school, she said.
Atira is a member of the school a Capella choir. She has played piano since age 4, and now takes an independent study course in the piano.
“I love how public school has given me an opportunity to pursue piano at a deeper level, and now choir,” Atira said.
Atira has also been part of the high school musical- an experience she is thankful for.
“Through the musical I have meet a lot of people I would not normally know,” she said.
“Being in the musical opened new friendships and conversations with new people,” Atira said.
Atira says after high school she wants to help people with the gifts that she has.
She plans on pursing a career in one of the medical fields- maybe nursing.
“Because face-to-face interaction with people is very important to me,” Atira said.
Atira plans to attend Point Loma Nazarene University, a Christian liberal arts college located in San Diego.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.