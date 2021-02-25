Starting Mon, Feb. 22, you may see crews working on the shoulders of I-94 between Maple Grove and Rogers to remove trees and brush. This work is to prepare the area for noise wall construction and road work that starts this spring.

We are committed to the recommended tree removal guidelines the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has set to minimize potential impacts to northern long-eared bat habitat, which is listed as a threatened species in Minnesota. The recommended timing for tree removal is between Nov. 1 and March 31 to avoid bat pup rearing season, the time of year bats are raising their young. We are adhering to these timing guidelines to:

Conserve Minnesota’s bat and bird diversity

Follow the regulations to protect the species under the Endangered Species Act

Reduce the spread of invasive weeds and tree pests

Trees that are removed are not mature and will be recycled and used for mulch and erosion control throughout the project area. All planned tree and brush removal is occurring on MnDOT’s property.

Learn more about MnDOT’s tree clearing timing requirement.

