Traffic stop on I-94 nets 52 pounds of marijuana

A man transporting drugs from Washington State through Minnesota was nabbed in a major drug bust on Interstate 94 in Monticello.
Daniel J. Mahoney, 37 of Stanwood, Washington, was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol following a traffic stop that found Mahoney to be in possession of 52 pounds of marijuana.
In a statement to the arresting trooper, Mahoney said he was transporting the marijuana from Washington and was being paid $100 per pound to transport the marijuana to its final destination.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court, it was at 8:45 p.m. on August 9 that Mahoney first caught the attention of a state trooper on I-94 in the St. Cloud area.
When Mahoney noticed the trooper, he allegedly exited the interstate at mile post 171, which is the St. Cloud-St. Augusta exit. The trooper pulled off onto the shoulder of I-94, at which time Mahoney allegedly got back onto eastbound I-94.
A second trooper took over following Mahoney. Prior to the Monticello exit, the trooper observed Mahoney veer over the white fog line with both tires. The vehicle crossed the fog line a second time while driving at inconsistent speeds between 61 mph and 71 mph in a 70 mph zone, the trooper reported. It was then that Mahoney was pulled over.
During the traffic stop, the trooper reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The trooper observed three duffel bags in the back of Mahoney’s vehicle. A canine with a trooper did a drug sniff search of the vehicle and alerted troopers on the presence of narcotics.
A search of the vehicle revealed nine vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana inside the duffel bags.
Mahoney was charged in Wright County District Court with one felony count of second degree drug charges for delivering or distributing more than 10 kilos of marijuana and one felony county of third degree drug possession for possessing more than 10 kilos of marijuana.
Mahoney faces a maximum sentencing of 25 years in prison and/or a $500,000 fine if convicted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.