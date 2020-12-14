An Elk River man is facing felony drug charges after being found in possession of more than 2 1/2 grams of methamphetamine during a Friday, Dec. 11 traffic stop in Big Lake.
In addition to being charged with charges of 5th degree drug possession, Alan Williams, 63 of Elk River, was charged with a misdemeanor count of 4th degree DWI for allegedly being under the influence of a stimulant and a narcotic.
Alan Williams was pulled over by Big Lake police for a traffic violation at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. The arresting officer stated in his report that Williams was jittery and spoke at a fast pace when questioned during the traffic stop.
The officer could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Williams admitted to smoking marijuana within the last six hours, according from a report from the Big Lake Police Department.
Williams failed a series of field sobriety tests conducted at the scene of the traffic stop and was placed under arrest. Inside Williams’ vehicle was a pipe with what appeared to be methamphetamine residue, and a substance suspected to be marijuana. Williams also had a one-hitter pipe on his possession and allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana within the last six hours.
Williams was taken to the Big Lake Police Station.
At the police station, the officer located a small, black bag in Williams’ shirt breast pocket. The black bag contained two separate clear baggies of a white crystal substance. The substances field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .9 grams and 1.7 grams. A drug recognition evaluation (DRE) was conducted by a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol. After the evaluation, the trooper believed Williams was under the influence of a stimulant and a narcotic.
A search warrant for a blood draw on Williams was obtained. Williams was transported to the hospital in Monticello where a blood-draw was performed. Williams was then booked into the Sherburne County Jail.
