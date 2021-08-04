A Hasty-area man is questioning how to protect himself after a August 1 burglary at him home in the 4900 block of 160th Street.
Grant Marquette says his security system failed and he was not alerted of the burglary, which happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 1.
Marquette call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office when he noticed damage to the door of the shed. Deputies arrested 53-year-old Bryan Lee Sauer of Dassel on a stolen tractor about a mile from Marquette’s home, Grant Marquette said.
Marquette woke the morning of August 1 to find the door to his shed mangled and his $40,000 Bobcat Tool Cat stolen from the shed.
“A green stolen truck was in the shed. My tractor was gone,” Marquette told the Monticello Times.
Marquette estimated damage to the shed to be in excess of $10,000. Marquette estimates his shed was hit by Sauer at about 50 mph.
Marquette said Sauer had used meth and rummaged through his belongings while in his shed. Sauer was found to be in possession of methamphetamine when arrested, and admitted to using meth, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court. He was charged Monday, Aug. 2 with a felony controlled substance offense.
There were tracks from the tractor leading from Marquette’s shed. Deputies followed the tracks and found Sauer on the tractor. The tractor was running and Sauer was attempting to drive it, which was being hindered because Sauer appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, the criminal complaint states.
“The tractor is pretty much destroyed and the frame is pretty knocked up,” Marquette said of the tractor, which as of Tuesday morning still sat about a mile from Marquette’s home on 300 acres of undeveloped land.
According to Marquette, Sauer said he was being tracked by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
“He said he blocked the windows of the shed because if light got through, the DEA would find him,” Marquette said.
Marquette says he is concerned with why his paid security system was not operable.
His system log shows that he armed the system shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night and disarmed the system at about 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
But the system failed and did not alert Marquette that Sauer was trespassing on his property.
Marquette says that the system provider, Wright-Hennepin Co-op Electric sent an installer out to look at the system, but the installation wasn’t the problem, he said.
He is advocating for a policy dealing with system failures that go beyond conversations with people in an out-of-state call center and visits from system installers.
“If the system would have worked a man would not have hit my shed, would not have taken my tractor, and would not have smoked meth in my shed,” Marquette said.
On a positive note, Marquette says it was incredible how the sheriff’s deputies handled the investigation and apprehension of Sauer.
“How they dealt with it certainly made a bad situation better,” Marquette said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
