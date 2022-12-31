Monti YIR chalk
Twin Cities-based chalk artist Mia Jennings poses with her Let’s Chalk street art creation on Sunday, Oct. 23 on Walnut Street in downtown Monticello. 

 

 Jeffrey Hage / Monticello Times

The Monticello Times’ story of the year has its roots in downtown Monticello- and to the surprise to many, it isn’t a 5-story mixed-use development on Block 52.

One needs to go over to Walnut Street where on October 22-23 Monticello’s greatest show on blacktop took place.

