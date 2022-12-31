The Monticello Times’ story of the year has its roots in downtown Monticello- and to the surprise to many, it isn’t a 5-story mixed-use development on Block 52.
One needs to go over to Walnut Street where on October 22-23 Monticello’s greatest show on blacktop took place.
Monticello’s Chalk Fest is the Monticello Times’ story of the year.
Chalk Fest brought more than an estimated 10,000 people to a one-block area of Walnut Street.
Magnificent art, great food, music, cold beer and community camaraderie were underlying themes of the event.
Chalk Fest was born through a casual conversation between two strangers at spring graduation party in Maple Grove. That’s where Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart and marketer Kris Holm met in a garage.
Holm was the co-founder of the Maple Grove chalk art festival with renowned chalk artist Shawn McCann. Hilgart is a mayor who has a knack for seeing opportunities.
Before the graduation party ended, the Hilgart-Holm conversation turned to Monticello hosting a chalk event in October.
McCann lined up chalk artists from around the country. Hilgart lined up donations from the Monticello business community that helped bring the artists to town.
Mother Nature brought warm temperatures and sunny skies that brought thousands of people to Walnut Street to see the most wonderful of art pieces.
There were more than 30 artists- 20 professional and about a dozen local amateur artists who painted everything from landscapes to superheroes.
At least two artists, Nate Baranowski of Indiana and Twin Cities-based Shawn McCann, created 3-D art pieces that captivated the imaginations of the thousands of passersby.
“Over the years I’ve been involved in a lot of community activities and events, This one, for being a first-time event- I give it a ‘10’,” said Tom Pawelk, Parks, Arts, & Recreation Director for the City of Monticello during a wrap-up report to the Monticello City Council.
As visitors strolled along Walnut Street with popsicles, corn dogs, walking tacos, and nacho chips while taking in the live music and live art, some enjoyed guessing at what the finished drawings would be. A 3-D chameleon? Jack Skellington and Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas? Jamie Lee Curtis from the movie Halloween? A pair of Monticello swans, perhaps? The only way to know for sure was to ask, keep watching the artists, or take a peek at reference drawings many artists had taped to the ground.
Nora Irwin of St. Michael told the Monticello Times on Oct. 22 that she enjoyed how accessible the artists had been.
“It’s amazing to think what they can do with just with a little chalk,” Elroy Shaffer of Litchfield told the Times that day.
“It was beyond what a person could have imagined for a first-time event,” Hilgart said.
“It will be hard to beat, but we will give it a try next year,” Hilgart said following Chalk Fest.
Yes, the mayor said “next year.”
City planners are already planning for a Chalk Art Fest in 2023.
