50 Years ago
Thursday, February 22
• 19-year-old Mary Smorstok returned from a 4-week internship to the Bahamas where she taught art at a school in Freeport on the Grand Bahama Island.
• Allocations from the United Way’s Community Chest fund were approved, with $3,000 being donated throughout the community.
• The first annual Monticello Community Education organizational meeting was held in the high school gym.
• The Village of Monticello and Monticello Township approved the 1973 fire department contract. The township contributed $1,000 for equipment. Fire calls were set at $100 for the first hour and $75 for the second hour and $50 for each additional hour.
• 4-H enrollment in Wright County surpassed 1,100 members.
• Stub LaBree was the caretaker of the Monticello ice rink and warming house.
25 Years ago
Thursday, February 26
• A resolution was near in the annexation dispute between the City of Monticello and Monticello Township. Mayor Bill Fair noted the the city council agreed to a plan that would be submitted to the township.
A decision on whether to approve funding for a community center would come within the next week.
• Drama artist Heather Dorsey had a residency at Pinewood Elementary School.
• The school board was preparing to hear proposals for $1 million in budget cuts at its next meeting. Nothing concrete was on the table yet.
• Pam Lindberg of Monticello was named to the board of the Land of Lakes Girl Scouts Council.
• Chaz Ganley was the Magic’s lone qualifier for the state wrestling tournament.
• A study of traffic on School Boulevard resulted in a consulting firm recommending stop signs at School Boulevard and County 118.
• Lighting Plus dimmed its lights for good. Brad and Cindy Rosnow cited a desire to spend more time with family for the reason behind shutting down their business.
10 Years ago
Thursday, February 21
• The board of directors at New River Medical Center approved two agreements with CentraCare Health resulting in a lease of the local medical facilities and an afiliation between the two providers.
• Silver Creek Township hospital board member Doug Schneider resigned in protest prior to the voted on the affiliation and lease with CentraCare.
• The DMV and liquor store reported banner years in presentations to the city council.
• Dr. Donald Maus retired after 50 years in the medical field.
• The school board heard reports from neighboring school districts regarding the rising costs of all-day kindergarten as the board considered raising rates locally.
