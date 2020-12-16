Pictured above is the Monticello Times' newspaper office at the turn of the 20th Century, in 1904. The newspaper office was located above the old creamery in Monticello, which was on the northwest corner of Highway 25 and Broadway Street at the time. Pictured in the center is John K. Hawley, who managed the newspaper for over a decade for Publisher C.A. French. There men at left and right were printers.
