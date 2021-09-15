Think of the Monticello community as if it is a school of fish.
That’s what Alan and Dr. Nicole Mary Milligan did when they designed Monticello’s latest piece of public art.
“A school of fish works together to make a community,” Dr. Nicole Mary Milligan said.
The Milligans’ latest masterpiece called “The Gathering” was installed in Monticello’s East Bridge Park on Monday, Sept. 13.
The 15-foot tall sculpture incorporates glass and steel to capture the Monticello community.
Through “The Gathering,” East Bridge Park can a place for the gathering of the hearts and minds of the community, Dr. Nicole Mary Milligan suggested.
That’s because in creating the sculpture, the Milligans worked closely with MontiArts Director Sue Seeger and Parks and Recreation Director Tom Pawelk to get a sense of the community. The couple also got a strong sense of the community by making visits to Monticello from their home base in St. Paul.
During normal times, community workshops would have got the community more involved in the project, the Milligans said. But a need to social distance kept the public process to a minimum.
Alan Milligan, the sculptor, said his themes, or motifs, generally center around flora and fauna, often focusing on water and community.
The couple takes that into consideration when responding to requests for proposals (RFPs) for their commissioned community art projects.
Alan Milligan said that even though creating the sculpture was an industrial process he kept an eye on its aesthetic beauty.
He did that by coming up to the installation site in East Bridge Park and taking in the beauty of the location.
“I saw the site and reacted to the site. It’s beautiful,” he said.
Alan and Nicole Mary Milligan walked up and down the pathways of the park. They noted how the natural light worked with the location. The light was incorporated into the placing of four architectural-grade glass fish.
The steel of the sculpture represents reeds in the river. The fish are swimming amongst the reeds.
Reaching 15 feet into the air, the sculpture makes you look at the river, located immediately north of East Bridge Park.
“It’s good and satisfying to see how what I envisioned blended with the landscape,” Alan Milligan said.
The sculpture was funded through a grand from the Central MN Arts Board (CMAB) and a $10,000 donation from the Monticello Lions Club, said Sue Seeger, director of the Monticello Arts Initiative known as MontiArts.
There were 38 artists from a nationwide calling that returned RFPs for the project. From the 38, five finalists were selected by a selection committee comprised of city staff, PARC commission members, artists, city council members, Lions members, and citizens at large, Seeger said.
As the Milligans emerged as the finalists for the project, there were common themes among members of the selection committee that steered them towards the Milligans.
“They liked the colored glass and the clean lines,” Seeger said.
Former local sculptor Parker McDonald was a close second, and huge sentimental favorite, Seeger said.
“With many expressing that they really hoped we could get something from him installed as well at some point, we’ve applied for another grant to get a piece from him installed at Ellison Park,” Seeger said.
This sculpture is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Central MN Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
