Photo by Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times
Eleven Big Lake students signed their youth apprenticeships last week. Olivia Stockham with Big Lake schools Kids Club, Tyler Dehmer with Collins Brother’s Towing, Hannah Strom with Liberty Bank Big Lake, Wyatt Christian with Wright Technical Center, Sydney Marotz with New Creations Learning Center, Blake Conavatti and Johnathan Larson with TGK Automotive Specialists, Aubri Parson and Kammory Josewski with Keller Lake Commons Assisted Living and Westin Offerman and Spencer Vold with Lisi Medical Remmele, Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.