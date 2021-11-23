Big Lake Apprentices

Photo by Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Eleven Big Lake students signed their youth apprenticeships last week. Olivia Stockham with Big Lake schools Kids Club, Tyler Dehmer with Collins Brother’s Towing, Hannah Strom with Liberty Bank Big Lake, Wyatt Christian with Wright Technical Center, Sydney Marotz with New Creations Learning Center, Blake Conavatti and Johnathan Larson with TGK Automotive Specialists, Aubri Parson and Kammory Josewski with Keller Lake Commons Assisted Living and Westin Offerman and Spencer Vold with Lisi Medical Remmele, Tuesday, Nov. 16.

 

Tags

Load comments