After serving the citizens of Wright County for 29 years as a Deputy Sheriff with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, I wish to continue working for the citizens of my district as a Wright County Commissioner. I look forward to a new chapter and career keeping the citizens of Wright County safe. I am not yet ready to retire and I have a lot of service left in me.
My education includes an Associate of Applied Science degree from Normandale Community College and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Minnesota State University in Mankato, MN. While attending college, I was a licensed part-time peace officer with the Mankato Department of Public Safety. While there I was promoted to the leadership roles of Corporal and Sergeant. My wife Dianne and I have lived in Buffalo since 1998. During my career in Wright County I served as a field training officer for eight years, on the Major Crimes Investigation unit (MCIU) for seven years, and with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) for seven years. I served as a sniper on the team for six years, lead sniper for five years. I served two years undercover on the Wright County Drug Task Force, now the Special Investigations Unit (SIU). I was on the Recreational Enforcement Unit as a rescue recovery diver for seven years. I served in the court services division for twelve years under two Sheriffs. I am a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Union, Suburban Law Enforcement Association, and Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association. As a Deputy Sheriff I earned three service awards.
I am an original founder of two charitable events. The first is the disabled veterans hunt held each fall in Ney Park here in Wright County. Disabled veterans are allowed to hunt for one day in the park and are guided by the Four Points Retriever Club (FPRC) members. I served as president of the club from 2014-2018, during which time the financial situation went from dire to in the black by five figures. The FPRC hosts a second charitable event with its members, “Fetch A Cure”, which is held at Game Fair in Anoka County. The proceeds go to a selected cancer patient in Minnesota. In the past, there have been several Wright County recipients. As a cancer survivor myself, I look forward to this event each year. My hobbies include cooking, hunting, fishing, and dog training and judging. In 2019, I was selected by the North American Hunting Retriever Association (NAHRA) as one of three judges for the National Invitational in Palmer, AK, a once-in-a-lifetime honor. Volunteer experience includes Special Olympics Polar Plunge Events, Torch Run, and Toys for Tots.
I have worked with all departments in Wright County and have developed working relationships with many individuals. If elected I look forward to serving the citizens in my district and tackling the challenging issues of infrastructure, safety, and budgets, along with unprecedented issues like Covid-19 that may come up. We will handle them together.
Terry Strege, District 1 Commissioner Candidate
