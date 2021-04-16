An armed carjacking in Station Street Apartments parking lot Wednesday, April 7 came to a peaceful resolution with the Big Lake Police Department’s arrest of two juvenile males.
The two St. Cloud teens were formally charged on Monday, April 12. with felony first degree aggrevated robbery and a misdemeanor count of fleeing a police officer. One of the teens was charged with felony motor vehicle theft, while the other faces an added charge of giving an officer the false name of another person, which is a gross misdemeanor.
It was at about 7:45 p.m. on April 7 when a female resident of the apartments located near the Northstar Commuter Rail station was approached by the juveniles, who stated that they were in need of a ride.
But moments later, one of the juveniles pulled a gun on the woman. The woman was allegedly told to hand over the keys to her vehicle or she would be shot, according to the Big Lake Police Department.
The woman followed orders. The juveniles then got inside the vehicle and left at a high rate of speed.
The stolen vehicle was equipped with General Motors’ OnStar system, which provides in-vehicle security and emergency services. OnStar tracked the vehicle to the parking lot at 715 Martin Ave, in Big Lake.
A Big Lake police officer responded to 715 Martin Ave. and located the vehicle. The officer also observed two juveniles matching the description of the suspects walking towards Coborn’s grocery store in Big Lake.
When the juveniles saw the officer’s squad car they fled on foot, climbed a fence from the Coborn’s parking lot to an adjoining car dealership, according to the Big Lake Police Department.
One juvenile was taken into custody after being found under a vehicle in the car lot. Two anonymous citizens saw the other juvenile running across Phyllis St. and followed him. A Sherburne County deputy, along with the anonymous citizens, were able to take the second juvenile into custody, the Big Lake Police Department stated.
According to police, investigators recovered a handgun, the keys to the stolen car and a piece of clothing near the fence climbed by the juveniles.
On Monday, April 12, a second gun was recovered. Police were called to the Little Dukes gas station and convenience store where an employee of a lawn care company found a handgun. The gun was located near the location where the teens jumped the fence, according to Big Lake Police. The gun was sent to a lab for testing.
The two juveniles were transported to Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Facility.
