For a second consecutive year, the City of Big Lake’s tax rate is decreasing.
But that doesn’t mean property taxes are decreasing along with it.
That’s because residential property owners have seen about an 7.3 percent increase in their property valuations assessed by Sherburne County.
At its Nov. 25 truth-in-taxation hearing, Big Lake Finance Director Deb Wegeleben noted that the market value of properties in Big Lake have increased by 57 percent since 2015.
But despite an increase in property values, the city has worked hard to hold the line on tax increases.
Big Lake’s 2021 property tax levy- which includes the general fund, debt service, and economic development funds- is 4.824 million. That’s up 5.66 percent from the 2020 levy of $$4.565 million, Wegeleben said.
But because the city’s tax capacity increases along with the increase in the market value of city property, the $259,000 increase in the levy from 2020 to 2021 is resulting in a decrease in the city’s tax rate, Wegeleben said.
The city’s tax rate is decreasing .89 percent despite the levy increase of $256,646.
But an increase in property values will more than likely result in a tax increase for many in Big Lake despite the decrease in tax rate.
For example, the city portion of property taxes is expected to increase about $4 per month on a home valued at $237,000, Wegeleben said.
The $4.824 million levy goes towards meeting the needs of the city’s budget.
How is the budget utilized?
Wegeleben said 50 percent of the budget goes towards meeting the public safety needs of the city, including the police and fire departments. Another 15 percent of the budget funds government operations. Parks, recreation and culture take 12 percent of the budget, while another 15 percent of the budget is allocated to public works. Six percent of the budget goes towards capital improvements, while the final 2 percent is alocated to economic development.
According to Wegeleben, the main increase in the 2020 operating budget is due to the growth of the city and the increase in services offered by the city and the personnel needed in the offering of those services.
