Stellis Health frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccination

Stellis COVID vaccine

Stellis Health OB/Gyn practitioner Amanda Zehrer, MD, was among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Frontline workers at Stellis Health are now getting the vaccine protection they need against COVID-19. “We’re vaccinating frontline caregivers with the highest risk of being exposed to COVID-19 first so they can continue to provide critical care to others who may be infected with COVID-19,” says Douglas Hanson, MPA, Chief Executive Officer of Stellis Health. Stellis Health family medicine physician Natalie Roeser, MD, pediatrician Matt Hoffman, MD, and OB/Gyn Amanda Zehrer, MD, were among the first to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Stellis Health is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to assist in rolling out vaccine protection to all clinic staff and the public in the coming weeks. Visit the Minnesota Department of Health at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html  or Stellis Health at stellishealth.com for continuing information.

To schedule an appointment at Stellis Health or for more information, call 763.684.3600.

