A longtime educator has been chosen as the next principal of Pinewood Elementary School in Monticello.
Shelly Gilmore will take the helm of Pinewwod Elementary from the retiring Linda Borgerding. Gilmore will start her new position July 1- the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Gilmore will come to Monticello from the St. Francis School District, where she is currently the principal of Cedar Creek Elementary School in Cedar, Minn.
After 20 years in the area of health and physical education instruction with the St. Cloud School District, Gilmore served a year as an assistant principal at St. Francis Middle School. She has been principal at Cedar Creek Elementary the past four years.
“It’s an honor to be the next principal at Pinewood Elementary School,” Gilmore told members of the Monticello School Board at its March 21 meeting.
After Borgerding announced she was retiring, there were 30 applicants for the job as principal of Pinewood Elementary School, Monticello Superintendent Eric Olson said.
The applicant list was whittled down to six candidates, and then three finalists, Olson said.
The talent pool among the applicants was very strong, Olson said, but throughout the interviewing process it was so clear that Gilmore was the fit for Monticello, Olson said.
“There are so many pieces of the puzzle that kept growing and growing as the process went on,” Olson said.
“She came through a wonderful process and I am really proud of her,” Olson said of Gilmore.
“I have big shoes to fill,” Gilmore said about following Borgerding at Pinewood Elementary.
In addition to teaching in the St. Cloud School District, Gilmore worked three years in on the St. Cloud School District curriculum team and was also a principal intern at the district’s Lincoln Elementary School.
“I have a lot of great experiences I can bring to Monticello,” Gilmore said.
Of Monticello, Gilmore said, “This is truly an amazing place and I am happy to be here.
In moving from Cedar Creek Elementary School to Pinewood Elementary, Gilmore greatly decreases her work commute.
Married with a 21-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter, Gilmore lives on a hobby farm in rural Clear Lake where she said she has a rescue dog from Korea and a bunch of chickens.
