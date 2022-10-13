Shawn McCann MT
Professional street artist Shawn McCann puts the finishing touches on his painted crosswalk at a Twin Cities chalk art festival.

 

About 35 artists will spend Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 with chalk in hand on a downtown Monticello street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The artists- about 20 professional and 15 local amateurs- will be brightening up Walnut Street in an array of color during Monticello’s inaugural chalk art festival, “Let’s Chalk.”

