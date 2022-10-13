About 35 artists will spend Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 with chalk in hand on a downtown Monticello street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The artists- about 20 professional and 15 local amateurs- will be brightening up Walnut Street in an array of color during Monticello’s inaugural chalk art festival, “Let’s Chalk.”
One of those professional artists is Shawn McCann, the co-founder of Maple Grove’s “Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes,” one of the largest chalk art festivals in the Midwest.
McCann puts on six to seven chalk festivals a year and was called upon by Monticello chalk fest organizers to launch the local festival.
“I love bringing more art events to communities,” said McCann, who counts chalk festivals in Sauk Centre, Prior Lake, Minneapolis, Maple Grove, Whapeton, North Dakota, and a few in Wisconsin as festivals with his chalk prints on them.
Because of his close connection to chalk art festivals McCann has relationships with chalk artists from not just around the country, but around the world.
When chalk artists take to Walnut Street in Monticello beginning next weekend, chalk artists from Denver, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana will be among the artists creating Walnut Street masterpieces.
“We’ll have some of the superstars from the U.S.,” he said.
McCann will be one of “Let’s Chalk’s” feature artists and will be creating a 3-D design. McCann estimates that the professional artists at the Monticello event will be working in a 12-foot by 25-foot space.
McCann, a muralist and children’s book artist, got his start in chalk art at Arbor Lakes many years ago.
When Arbor Lakes was nearing its grand opening, McCann was approached by someone associated with the center who saw one of his paintings and asked if it could be recreated in chalk for the grand opening of Arbor Lakes.
The rest was, as they say, history, and McCann was on his way to becoming a renowned chalk artist. He was surprised to find he could travel the world creating art pieces in chalk.
McCann wanted to bring chalk art to the Midwest, where there were very few chalk art events.
He turned to Arbor Lakes, where he got his start in the medium. In June, McCann held the 7th annual chalk art event in Maple Grove.
The Maple Grove event attracts about 40,000 people a year. Monticello’s “Let’s Chalk” is expecting far more modest attendance in its first year.
“Just because its large, doesn’t mean its the best,” McCann said of the annual Arbor Lakes festival.
“With an event like Monticello’s , it can be a lot more fun because professionals work next to the amateurs, which can result in a lot of magic,” McCann said.
McCann has also been successful in attracting one of the top street artists in the world to Monticello.
Nate Baranowski will be in Monticello on Oct. 22-23. A renowned 3D street artist, Baranowski’s schedule has never allowed him to attend the Arbor Lakes event, McCann said.
Another highlight of “Let’s Chalk” will be a mandala- a large geometric design that the public will be able to participate in coloring.
The madala will be designed by Sandy Forseth, a Twin Cities-based community mandala specialist.
“The mandala will be like a giant coloring page,” McCann said. “Sandy does such a wonderful job creating a space in which the community can join in.”
McCann noted that the mandala starts out as white-out lines with community members then adding all the beautiful color.
“Let’s Art” will feature a variety of artists and styles, McCann said.
“The great thing about picking the artists is that we are getting a good combination of styles,” he said.
There will be some amazing portrait artists on hand, as well as 2D and 3D artists, as well as conceptual artists.
“We’re going to have a great mix of all of that,” McCann said.
But as great as all the artistic creations will be, they will not last forever.
The art will be on the streets of Monticello only as long as Mother Nature allows it to be.
“Everything created will also disappear,” McCann said.
As an artist, that was something hard for McCann to accept at first.
“Then I realized that being a chalk artist isn’t that different from being a musician putting on a concert,” he said.
“You go out and put your heart and soul into it- and everyone then talks about the experience,” McCann said.
In the case of chalk artists, rain can wash away their art, or cars driving on the masterpieces can degrade the art. Since “Let’s Chalk” is an end of October event, snowfalls, sand, salt, and snowplows could also play into the degrading of the art.
“As soon as the art is complete and we get our final pictures of it, Mother Nature will do what it wants with it,” McCann said.
