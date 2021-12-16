Santa came early for 67 children at the Monticello Fleet Farm on Sunday, Dec. 12.
There were also some very special helpers on hand for the store’s Shop with a Hero event.
The children were paired with teachers, paramedics, firemen, sheriff’s deputies, nurses, veterans, and 19 members of the combat veteran-based Minnesota Warriors hockey team.
Even Santa Claus himself was on hand for the event.
Through a $500 donation from Fleet Farm and a generous $4,000 donation from members of the Monticello business community, the children each received a $50 Fleet Farm gift card.
The children and their paired hero made their way through aisles and aisles of toys in search of the perfect Christmas present.
In addition to Fleet Farm’s $500 in gift card donations, the store also offered a 20 percent discount on all toys during the week, that also included the Shop with a Hero event. That increased immensely the overall value of the gifts the children were receiving.
Holly Dykhoff, store manager of the Monticello Fleet Farm Store, discussed how the event came together.
The store has, in the past, held the event with an in-store donation.
But this year, event organizers had a new idea- inviting Monticello businesses to join in sponsoring a child.
The result was a total of $4,500 that allowed a total of 67 children from families in need to receive gift cards.
Fifty-four of the children were able to participate in the event in person. There were another 13 children who were unable to attend the event, said Nancy Hoosier, human resources and training manager for the Monticello Fleet Farm Store.
“The community filled our hearts,” Dykhoff said.
“And so many heroes from so many walks of life helped out,” she said.
Dykhoff personally addressed the heroes, many of whom were in the uniforms they wear when providing support, services, or rendering aid out in the community.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.
“This is something the kids will remember for a lifetime,” Dykhoff said.
For at least an hour kids filled their arms and shopping carts with Legos, Barbie dolls, trucks, stuffed animals, kitchen toys, and more.
The kids had very serious dispositions on their faces as they made very important decisions regarding their future toys. The heroes wore wide smiles as
