A Minneapolis shooting suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a vehicle pursuit that commenced in the city of Big Lake on Saturday, May 29.
The deceased male was being sought in connection with an incident that happened earlier Saturday in downtown Minneapolis during which witnesses reported an exchange of gunfire between two men inside an apartment building. The other man involved in that incident was taken to Hennepin County Healthcare where he is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).
Big Lake police officers and Sherburne County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle heading east on Highway 10 that was being sought in connection with the Minneapolis shooting, according to the BCA.
Law enforcement pursued the vehicle east on Highway 10 towards Elk River. During the pursuit, Sherburne County deputies attempted a PIT maneuver and Minnesota State Patrol troopers used stop sticks to attempt to stop the vehicle. Elk River Police joined the pursuit, according to the BCA.
At one point during the pursuit, the suspect fired shots at law enforcement, BCA officials stated.
After entering Elk River on Highway 10, the suspect’s vehicle left the roadway, crossing oncoming lanes of traffic and crashing through a barrier before coming to rest on a side street near Proctor Ave. NW and Highway 10 in Elk River.
Law enforcement found the driver deceased of an apparent gunshot wound inside the vehicle.
No one else was in the vehicle and no one else was injured during the pursuit or crash, the BCA stated.
BCA crime scene personnel recovered a handgun from the vehicle near the deceased’s body. Based on the preliminary investigation there is no indication that any law enforcement officers discharged their weapons during this incident.
The BCA is investigating this incident with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.
Highway 10 in Elk River was closed to traffic for much of the day Saturday, May 29 while investigators worked the scene of the crash and shooting.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
