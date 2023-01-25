An 18-year-old Moorhead teen has been formally charged in the Monday, Jan. 16 shooting of a Monticello man near a city compost site.

Dillon L. Tilbury was charged Thursday, Jan. 19, with second degree attempted murder and first degree assault, according to Wright County District Attorney Brian Lutes.

