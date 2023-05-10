The Wright County Sheriff’s Department and the fire departments of Rogers, Dayton and Elk River responded to a home explosion this morning in a pocket of Otsego that is less rural by the day.
Authorities were called to the 17000 block of 53rd ST NE in Otsego for reports of an explosion.
Initial information from responding units indicates the residence was not occupied at the time of the incident.
This incident is still active and being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office, Rogers FD, Dayton FD, Elk River FD, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office has shut down several of the roads in the immediate area and are asking everyone to stay away from the area at this time.
The decimated property is located on Country Road 36 and is surrounded by newer homes and homes under construction by Lennar Homes.
The explosion was so loud that people living in the next town over reported feeling vibrations, according to a report by WCCO News.
A worker in the area working on a home under construction reportedly saw the top of the house go straight up in the air, WCCO’s John Lauritsen report
An assistant fire chief also reportedly told WCCO that the natural gas wasn’t on and the propane tank on site was secured.
