Monticello’s population is growing, and so is its need for police services.
That’s the word from Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer, who met with the Monticello City Council Monday, Oct. 11 to pitch the idea of modifying its contract for police services.
October 2021 marks the 50th year that Monticello has contracted with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office for policing services, according to 1971 issues of the Monticello Times.
Deringer compared costs of seven area cities similar to Monticello in population that operate there own police departments.
According to Deringer, the average annual cost of police services in Big Lake, Rogers, North Mankato, Brainerd, New Ulm, North St. Paul and Sauk Rapids is $242.68 per city resident. In Monticello, where the Wright County Sheriff’s Office provides services, allowing Monticello to cut overhead, the annual cost per resident is $110.39. Deringer noted that Monticello’s population is in a growth spurt, and commercial businesses continue to grow and thrive.
“While that is a good thing,” Deringer said. “It also brings about challenges for law enforcement.”
Monticello currently contracts with the sheriff’s office for 52 hours of policing services each day.
He is recommending to the Monticello City Council that the number be increased eight hours, to 60 hours per day starting January 1, 2023.
Deringer said there is a current situation where deputies are so busy that their calls for service stack up. Sometimes their work load is three calls deep at any given time, Deringer said. Some minor calls don’t get the full attention they derserve because of the back load, he said.
To hit the point home ever further, Deringer noted that 1,130 times in the past 12 months, a deputy not assigned to Monticello had to be called into the city to respond to a call.
That is why Monticello could use a future increase in deputy hours each day.
Deringer is also recommending Otsego, Delano, St. Michael, Albertville also increase their services.
Deringer noted that there are also two detectives assigned to cover Monticello cases. They handle the cases that are generated from the calls for service deputies respond to.
Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart said like other city services that have cost increases, it is unrealistic to think there would not be a need to increase expenditures for law enforcement. Hilgart told Deringer the city would try to have an answer about increasing service by late winter so Deringer can budget accordingly.
