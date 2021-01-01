You have permission to edit this article.
Sherburne County Public Health vaccinates nearly 170 in first COVID clinics

Capt. Robert Stangler

Capt. Robert Stangler of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Sherburne County Government Center.

Sherburne County Public Health Nurses participated in two COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday and Tuesday to distribute the first County doses of COVID vaccine.

Approximately 170 frontline county and city law enforcement, first responders, firefighters and county health care workers chose to receive the vaccine. The clinics were held at the Sherburne County Government Center.

The County anticipates receiving an additional 200 doses this week. The doses are the Moderna vaccine.

Public Health will continue to follow State guidelines as to who the State has prioritized to receive the vaccine next.

The goal is to get as many people vaccinated as soon as County Public Health receives the vaccine doses.

