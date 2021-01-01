Sherburne County Public Health vaccinates nearly 170 in first COVID clinics

Sherburne County Public Health Nurses participated in two COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday and Tuesday to distribute the first County doses of COVID vaccine.
Approximately 170 frontline county and city law enforcement, first responders, firefighters and county health care workers chose to receive the vaccine. The clinics were held at the Sherburne County Government Center.
The County anticipates receiving an additional 200 doses this week. The doses are the Moderna vaccine.
Public Health will continue to follow State guidelines as to who the State has prioritized to receive the vaccine next.
The goal is to get as many people vaccinated as soon as County Public Health receives the vaccine doses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.