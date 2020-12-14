The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offenses:
Cordell Alfonso Wilson, 21 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for GM Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Alan Richard Williams, 63 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and 4th Degree DWI.
Charles Wayne Weyhrauch, 47 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault (3 counts) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
Christina Jo Schimming, 49 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Zachary Clamenta Morris, Jr., 21 of Minneapolis, MN 55409 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Destiny Faith Law, 20 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Interference with a 911 Call and MSD Domestic Assault.
Tanner Howard Flateland, 25 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Threats of Violence & MSD 5th Degree Assault.
Zobon Johnny Blackie, 40 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Harassment Restraining Order Violation.
Eugenio Eduardo Avila Merino, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Interfere with Emergency Call, MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts) and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Brian Richard Aksamit, 43 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Tre Matthew Jones, 24 of Oakdale, MN 55128 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Angelina Marie Gatto, 19 of Columbia Heights, MN 55421 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Matthew Alan Stiller, 21 of St. Paul, MN on a Sherburne County warrant.
Gena Marie Sanford, 51 of Princeton, MN 55371 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Marques Oleson-Christopher, 22 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Blue Earth County warrant.
Arthur Michael Irby, 43, of Minneapolis, MN 55412 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Nichole Marie Gruenke, 31 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 on Scott County and Sherburne County warrants.
