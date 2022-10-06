A Monticello man and St. Michael man are facing up to 20 years in prison after a violent assault in St. Michael that left a victim with a traumatic head injury.

Christopher Eastman QuaQua, 18 of Monticello, and Vincent Bartylla-Evenson, 18 of St. Michael, are both facing felony first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault charges in connection with the Sept. 22 incident in St. Michael.

