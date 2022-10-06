A Monticello man and St. Michael man are facing up to 20 years in prison after a violent assault in St. Michael that left a victim with a traumatic head injury.
Christopher Eastman QuaQua, 18 of Monticello, and Vincent Bartylla-Evenson, 18 of St. Michael, are both facing felony first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault charges in connection with the Sept. 22 incident in St. Michael.
Bartylla-Evenson and QuaQua are accused of punching the victim several times in the head and face with what appeared to be brass knuckles, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court. Bartylla-Evenson is also accused of trying to stab the victim with a knife, the complaint states. The victim escaped the assault, ran down the street, and hid in the back yard of a residence.
The victim was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where the victim was treated for an open fracture of the frontal bone, a scalp hematoma, and a periorbital contusion. The victim needed a craniectomy to elevate the skull fracture and a cranioplasty to repair the skull, according to hospital medical records obtained by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
A day after the assault on Sept. 23, sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the scene of the alleged assault at 2075 Langston Lane NE in St. Michael.
A large knife was located in a bedroom of the resident. Outside the front door of the residence was smeared blood stains on the vinyl siding.
Other evidence against the two suspects included a video the victim received from Bartylla-Evenson while the victim was at the hospital that showed the victim being assaulted.
The victim also passed on to investigators Instagram posts from accounts allegedly belonging to Bartylla-Evenson and QuaQua.
Bartylla-Evenson has not been apprehended by law enforcement officials. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
QuaQua was apprehended Oct. 3 after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. Bail was set at $300,000- or $50,000 with conditions. His initial appearance in Wright County District Court is scheduled for Oct. 17.
