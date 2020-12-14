Agre, Cory James, age 39, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/10/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ali, Ali Said Omar, age 24, of Plymouth, sentenced on 12/11/20 for Felony Aid and Abet Theft by Swindle to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill program, complete 40 hours of community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Clermont, William Henry, age 49, of Minneapolis, sentence on 12/07/20 for Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $950 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Fellows, Brian Edward, age 54, of Buffalo, sentenced on 12/08/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Interfere with a 911 Call to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Fredrickson, Jacob Peter, age 34, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 12/09/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days, $2,500 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo an updated chemical dependency assessment if have a positive test, remain medically compliant, serve 2 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gamble, Dominic Luis, age 23, of Sartell, sentenced on 12/10/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 364 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, submit to probable cause testing, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, serve 2 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gruenke, Nichole Marie, age 31, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 12/10/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 92 days, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, complete an educational program and follow all recommendations, provide list of prescribed medications to probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Store Methamphetamine Paraphernalia in the Presence of a Child to 92 days jail.
Harty, James Michael, age 57, of Greenfield, sentenced on 12/11/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Dangerous Weapons-Intentional Discharge of Firearm that Endangers Safety to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days, $2,500 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no unlawful use or possession of firearms, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Horishnyk, Cory Robert, age 32, of Hutchinson, sentenced on 12/1020 for Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 90 days jail, $65 fine; 84 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $65 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Magnuson, Patrick James, age 37, of Annandale, sentenced on 12/07/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, comply with the Domestic Violence Intensive Supervision Program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mesedahl, Dillan Jared, age 25, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 12/10/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree to 47 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 47 days jail.
Ostwald, Angela Ann, age 48, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/09/20 for Probation Violations for Violent Threats to 45 days jail.
Ruhland, Jack Douglas, age 31, of Maple Grove, sentenced on 12/20/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, serve 3 days sentence to service, submit to probable cause testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Trueblood, Justin Hayward, age 43, of Brownton, sentenced on 12/07/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of an Order for Protection to 15 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of an Order for Protection to 15 days jail, concurrent.
Ward, Alex Michael, age 24, of Delano, sentenced on 12/09/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 86 days, $850 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
West, Tyler Christian, age 30, of Zimmerman, sentenced on 12/07/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 335 days, $2,600 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $400 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wilson, Paris Lazell, age 29, of Woodbury, sentenced on 12/09/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Financial Transaction Card Fraud to 365 days jail; 357 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 8 days jail, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Zachman, Tressa Maria, age 38, of St. Michael, sentenced on 12/08/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete 20 days on electronic home monitoring upon request of probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.