A group of Monticello senior citizens spent National Volunteer Week spreading sunshine.
The 20 volunteers turned out Wednesday, April 20 at the Monticello Senior Center to participate in Project Sunshine.
Project Sunshine is a service project which provides care packages to pediatric hospital patients across the country.
Carole McNaughton-Commers, a local program coordinator with AmeriCorps’ Senior RSVP program, noted that not too far away from Monticello, CentraCare Health - St. Cloud Hospital and Maple Grove Hospital work with the Project Sunshine program, as do eight other Minnesota hospitals.
Project Sunshine is an international nonprofit supporting children and families facing medical challenges by harnessing the healing power of play.
At the Monticello Senior Center, local volunteers assembled 300 Sunshine Activity Kits that will go to the aforementioned children and their families.
Project Sunshine activity kits are an individualized packet of materials to inspire play and engagement. The materials spark joy and provide therapeutic value to the physical and emotional healing process.
The kits included a bright yellow activity bag that the Monticello volunteers stuffed with two velvet mandelas, eight fine tip markets to color the mandelas, flavored lip balm, eye masked to aid in sleeping by keeping light out, ear plugs to help mask noise at the hospital, a journal, and a laminated card outlining several activities available online that the pediatric patients can partake in while hospitalized.
The local seniors put together the activity bags using two assembly lines and had the work done lickity-split. The bags were gathered so another group of volunteers can deliver the activity bags to hospitals across the country.
McNaughton-Commers noted that seniors in Buffalo, Becker, Foley, and St. Joseph participated in similar projects through AmericCorp’s Senior RSVP program during National Volunteer Week.
Project Sunshine was an ideal project for area seniors, McNaughton-Commers said.
“The idea was to invite people 55 and over in for a one-time, fun event,” she said.
It was a nice way to get the seniors together for a morning without the pressures that come with committing to a long-term project, McNaughton-Commers said.
Project Sunshine also served as a good springboard to the RSVP program, which recently expanded to Wright County following successful rollouts in Sherburne, Sterns, and Benton counties.
McNaughton-Commers was impressed by the turnout for RSVP’s first major project in Monticello.
Pam Loidolt, director of the Monticello Senior Center, never doubted that Project Sunshine would be a local success.
Giving senior citizens an opportunity to help kids while doing something for their community is a surefire hit, she said.
“We have the best volunteers ever here at the senior center,” Loidolt said.
“Carole asked for 20 volunteers, but from the response we got, we could have had 50!” Loidolt said.
It was fun watching the volunteers chatting and laughing as they moved through the assembly lines getting their activity bags assembled.
There were two volunteers at the Project Sunshine event who had never been to the senior center before, Loidolt noted.
They came to the project as strangers, and left with many new friends and a desire to return.
For those interested in joining AmeriCorp’s Senior RSVP program, McNaughton-Commers offers in-person enrollment at the Wright County Health and Human Services building in Buffalo and the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River. One can also correspond with McNaughton-Commers by email at carole.mcnaughton-commers@ci.stcloud.mn.us.
The program website at https://ci.stcloud.mn.us/92/AmeriCorps-Seniors-RSVP-serving-Central- includes the ever changing menu of volunteer opportunities available to seniors through the Senior RSVP program.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
