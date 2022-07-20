I would like to thank all you talented bakers who donated bars and cookies for the Riverfest Block Party held last week. Hundreds and hundreds of people of all ages enjoyed the food and the other activities associated with this event. And as an added bonus, the weather was spectacular! We had some very hard-working senior center participants helping with the Block Party and they surely deserve our thanks. I would also like to thank the senior center volunteers who helped with Riverfest duck adoptions and running bingo at the park on Sunday. I believe this statement with all my heart – the Monticello Senior Center has the best volunteers hands down and I am honored to work with each and every one of you!
People age 90+ will be honored at the center on Monday, July 25 beginning with a noon dinner and you can call us by Friday at noon to sign up to join us. After dinner, we will introduce our special guests. Invitations have been sent out however I am sure there are people over age 90 in the community that we were not aware of. If you are 90 years or better and did not receive an invitation, please know that you are invited to this event, and we would love to have you join us. We also hope many people will sign up for this event and help honor our guests. The meal cost for those under age 90 is $5 and there is no charge for people age 90+. The meal includes goulash, vegetable, dinner roll, and dessert.
Join us for a picnic meal and bingo at Ellison Park on Monday, August 8. The delicious box lunch will be served at noon, followed by bingo games and maybe you will win a prize. The cost is $7 per person. Space is limited, so be sure to sign up soon if you wish to join the fun.
We will have plenty of space for people to attend a presentation at our center called, “Paying for Nursing Home and Protecting Assets.” Long-term care, whether it is assisted living, memory care or nursing home, is expensive. Many people lack sufficient assets to pay for years in a care setting. Come to a session on Thursday, August 4 at 10 a.m. that will focus on Medical Assistance which pays for long-term care if you are eligible, as well as strategies for protecting assets. The presenter is Jill Adkins, an estate planning and elder law attorney for more than 30 years. Please sign up at the senior center in advance if you plan to attend.
There is still time for you to sign up to take a class at the center to learn how to use an iPad. Our HOME Program coordinator Joe Kaul will walk you through the fundamental use of an iPad and more, and HOME Program volunteers will be on hand to help you with individual questions. You do not have to own an iPad or be a current HOME Program participant to join this class. We will provide you with an iPad during the class, or you can bring your own if you have one. This class will take place on Wednesday July 27 at 10 a.m. Please contact the senior center, 763-295-2000, to sign up. We are lucky enough to have the HOME Program in our center thanks to Senior Community Services.
Senior Community Services also provides another very valuable service at our center designed for caregivers. Are you a caregiver who would like to converse with someone who understands? Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org Becky is available for one-on-one caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at the center. Please contact her to set up a time. If Thursday mornings do not work for you, contact Becky to explore other options.
Becky fills another important role at our center by facilitating our Caregiver Support Group. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out this group that meets at the center on the 2nd Thursday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This group provides specialized support and education. Six caregivers attended the July meeting and additional attendees are always welcome.
You are welcome to contact the senior center to sign up to ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, August 1. The bus will depart the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at about 3:45 p.m. There is a $20 bus ride charge and everyone going will receive $15 on their card and a $3 off food coupon.
Roger Fricke was the last cribbage tournament winner, with Robert Thelen coming in second place, and Marv Kuechle third. The winner of the July 500 tournament was Robert Muckenhirn. Deanna Cahill came in second place and Donna Weiland third. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Robert Thelen. There was a three-way tie for second place between Loren Heckmann, Robert Muckinhirn, and Katie Sterriker. Alice Kantor came in third place.
The August newsletters are back from the publisher. Special thanks to the advertisers who make that monthly publication possible – please consider supporting them. I encourage you to stop by and pick up a copy of the newsletter. You can also access it by going to our website, monticelloseniorcenter.org or our Facebook page. Call me at 763-295-2000 if you would like to be added to the group email list to receive the monthly newsletter that way.
Hope you enjoyed Monticello’s wonderful Riverfest celebration!
Activities the week of July 22-29:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-noon
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; noon Over 90’s Party; 12:30 p.m. Legal Aid (by appt. only); 1 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. Tech support; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. iPad class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. Property Tax assistance (by appt. only); 9 a.m. bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo; noon - dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of July 25:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – spaghetti, lettuce salad, breadstick
Thurs. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – ½ deli sandwich, chicken wild rice soup, salad, chips, pickle
