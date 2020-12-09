There is still time for you to call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up for a very interesting presentation. When John Wilkes Booth assassinated Abraham Lincoln, the Civil War was ending, and emotions were high. Killing the President was just part of Booth’s plan. Join us to explore this fragile time in our history and the plot that very nearly succeeded in toppling the government. You can hear that story on Tuesday, December 15 at 1 p.m. The speaker, David Jones, has been giving historical presentations since 1996 and is extremely well-versed about the topics he presents. David will be joining us via Zoom. You can come and watch the presentation on the community center big screen, or we can email you the Zoom link so you can participate from your home. Hope you will enjoy the show!
Movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the community center Mississippi Room big screen on December 7, 14, and 21 and we will be showing all Christmas movies. You can call the senior center on Monday mornings to find out which movie will be shown. As with all senior center events, you do need to register in advance. Join us for the movies to help you get in the Christmas spirit.
There is still room for more people to come to the Christmas dinner and party on December 18. Dinner will be served at noon, followed by accordion music. The cost is $7 per person and space is limited. The catered meal includes a ham sandwich, pasta salad, pickle, dessert, and beverage. Door prizes will be given away, and everyone will receive a festive treat. Call us at 763-295-2000 soon to sign up.
You can also call us to sign up for our Tasty Tuesday meal on December 15. This meal features a sloppy jo, chips, pickle, dessert, and a bottle of water. People do need to sign up by 10 a.m. on the 14th and can do that by calling us as 763-295-2000. The meal cost is $5. The meals will be safely served from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the large community center Mississippi Room.
A Virtual Memory Cafe experience is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. This month features a fun Christmas project. We want to extend an invitation for you and your loved one to be part of this amazing group. If you need help setting up Zoom or learning how to connect to a Zoom meeting, no worries – our HOME program is happy to help! The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. on December 16. Please contact the senior center to register. If you’re unable to attend virtually from your home, we will provide a safe, in-person option at the senior center. You can contact me for more information.
People can safely play Yahtzee in the senior center on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Each person sits at a table properly distanced from others and will have their own set of dice, cup, tray to shake the dice in, and score sheet. The equipment will be sanitized after each game day. Please call the center in advance to reserve your spot.
We needed to change the date of the defensive driving class we had scheduled for January 19. As of the day I submitted this article, the new date had not been set yet. I will print the new date for the January class in next week’s article.
I learned by participating in a Zoom meeting last week with other senior center directors that we are one of very few senior centers currently open. Again, I want to thank our city leaders for recognizing the value of our senior center staying open and that we are following strict safety protocol. Please do be aware, however, that the senior center open status could change without notice. I can tell you from the bottom of my heart that it’s good to be able to go to the job I love!
