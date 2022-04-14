I want to mention again the senior center breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, April 24.  This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee.  It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon.  The cost is $8 in advance, $9 at the door, for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids age 5 and younger eat free.  Tickets are available now in the senior center.  And yes, thanks to Sunny Fresh, we WILL have scrambled eggs available despite the egg shortage – please join us!

Join us on Wednesday April 27th at 10 a.m. for an informative presentation about telephone, online, and other scams that target older adults.  Sgt. Drew Scherber from the Wright County   Sheriff’s Office along with our HOME Program Coordinator Joe Kaul will be our presenters and will discuss what they have seen and dealt with when it comes to common fraud activity that many people fall victim to every day.  Sgt. Scherber and Joe are here to help educate you on how to remain safe from predators that are always on the lookout for people that may be vulnerable to their increasingly complex methods of committing these frauds and scams.  You will be able to ask questions afterward of either presenter, and there will be information you can take home with you to share with friends and neighbors. We all need to stay aware and know how to spot common scams in today’s world.  We do ask you to sign up in advance if you plan to attend and can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000.

Call Patty Larson, 763-682-7460, if you would like to get help cutting your toenails.  This very beneficial service, provided by Wright County Public Health, will be available at our center on Tuesday, April 26 and is open to persons age 60+.  The fee used to be $15, but has been cut to $10.  That is a good deal!

Our River City Riders bicycle group has done a good deal of biking over the years.  If you like to bike ride and want to find out more about this group, come to the senior center on Thursday, April 21 at 9 a.m.  The group in attendance will plan this season’s weekly rides.  

Make an appointment to come to the center on Wednesday, April 27 if you want to meet with staff from the Senior Law Project.  This free service is provided for people age 60+ and they can help with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs.  Help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning.

Caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss are welcome to attend the senior center Memory Cafes.  Our Activity Hour Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others.  The café experience is free, and all the supplies are provided for you.  These Memory Cafés are held on the 4th Wednesday of each month (March 23) from  1:30-2:30 p.m.  If you wish to participate in person at the Crow River Senior Center, call       763-497-8900.  If you wish to participate at the Monticello Senior Center via Zoom, call          763-295-2000.

The last cribbage tournament winner was Wally Smida.  Doug Przybilla came in second place and Marlo Samuelson third.  Norm Olson was the winner of last week’s euchre tournament.  Paul Klein came in second place and Bernice Nathe and Glen Schleif tied for third.

I would like to wish you a very happy Easter and hope you get to spend some time with family and friends.

Activities the week of April 15-22:

Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Guided Autobiography class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament

Sat. – center open 8-11 a.m.

Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday

Tues.  – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot

Wed. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Project Sunshine; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 

Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group meeting; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver One on One, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge

Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Guided Autobiography class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament

Dinner Menu the week of April 18:

Mon. – no dinner today

Tues. – sweet & sour chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie

Wed. – tater tot hot dish, coleslaw, dinner roll

Thurs. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll

Fri. – Reuben sandwich, vegetable

