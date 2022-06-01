People age 55+ are invited to join us for a picnic at Ellison Park next to the beautiful Mississippi River on Monday, June 27. You can contact the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your place. A delicious box lunch catered by Style Catering will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win prizes. The cost is $7 per person, and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment when you come to the park. Space is limited, so sign up soon.
We also hope you can join us for another fun senior center event! You can build your own ice cream sundae and then play bingo for the chance to win prizes on Wednesday, June 29 starting at 1 p.m. We will have lots of tempting toppings for you to add to your bowl of ice cream. The cost is $5 per person, and you are asked to sign up in advance if you wish to take part in this tasty event.
Do you ever experience stressful situations? Want some pointers on how to more effectively deal with stress? Come to the senior center on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. and find out why the mechanisms of resilience play an important part in developing our strengths and support systems. Find out which coping skills you already possess and how they can help strengthen you and minimize stressful situations. Find out the benefits of resilience and coping strategies and what makes up the 7 Cs! This program will be facilitated by Heartland Hospice Bereavement Coordinator, Haley Power. There is no charge and people are asked to sign up if they plan to attend.
There is a very minimal charge for people age 60+ to get assistance with toenail cutting. Only $10! Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on Tuesday, June 7 & 28 to provide this very valuable service. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460.
You do not need an appointment to get your blood pressure checked at our center. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be here to take blood pressure readings on Tuesday, June 7 from 11 a.m. to noon. Hope to see you then.
If you are a caregiver, we hope you will consider coming to the senior center’s Caregiver Support Group meeting. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out this group that will meet at the center on Thursday, June 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard is the facilitator, and you can expect specialized support and education. Please call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend.
June 8th is the date of the next Team Pool Tournament. Our Monti Seniors Cue Masters will be taking on the Silver Snookers from Elk River at our center starting at 9 a.m. that day. The winning team earns the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Good luck, Cue Masters!
Jim Stewart was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Deb Ende came in second place and Pete Christensen third. There was a tie for first place during the last euchre tournament between Marv Kuechle and Gordy Ramerth. There was also a tie for second place between Ed Lewis and Bernice Nathe. Deb Ende had third place honors all to herself.
Did you know that the senior center has a Facebook page? Please check it out. I also encourage you to check out our website, monticelloseniorcenter.org. Have a great week!
Activities the week of June 3-10:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-noon
Mon. – 7:30 a.m. overnight casino trip; 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. Tech support; 9:30 a.m. foot clinic (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. blood pressure checks; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. Team Pool Tournament; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver Support Group, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of June 6:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – spaghetti with meatballs, lettuce salad, breadstick
Thurs. – ranch bacon chicken wrap, potato salad, pickle, dessert
Fri. – chicken wild rice hotdish, salad, dinner roll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.