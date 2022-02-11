If you need help trimming your toenails, read on. Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on Tuesday, February 22 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. This is a very beneficial service we are able to offer at our center and the cost is just $15.
If you want to learn how to play Pickleball, read on. A two-week session on learning how to play this fun game will be held on Tuesdays, February 15 and 22 from 5-6 p.m. After the one hour of training each of those Tuesdays, you can stay for another two hours if you wish to get more practice time. The cost is $5 for Monticello Community Center members and $15 for non-members. This class is open to people age 16+ and kids ages 12-15 if accompanied by an adult. You will need to go on the MCC website to register for this Learn to Play Pickleball class.
There are many benefits of having a membership at the Monticello Community Center, one being it can help you stay active this winter! Your Medicare supplement may cover the cost of a membership at MCC. MCC members can take advantage of fitness classes including Water Aerobics and SilverSneakers classes and also Senior Pickleball play on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Members also have access to our pool, spas, indoor track, gymnasium, and a variety of cardio and strength equipment. If you have questions, contact program manager, Sara Cahill, at 763-271-7124.
Call the senior center at 763-295-2000 if you wish to sign up for the St. Paul Sinners and Saints trip we are sponsoring. There are the details: Arrive at the Landmark Center in St. Paul On April 6 and imagine that you’re living in St. Paul’s tumultuous era of prohibition and gangsters. The Gangster Tours are enhanced by humorous and lively costumed guides who adopt the personae of the infamous gangsters who resided in St. Paul during the 1930s, telling of their “lives as gangsters” and how the criminal justice system functioned during that era. Then enjoy lunch at Kéy’s Café where the menu includes luncheon portion turkey dinner with all the trimmings, beverage, and dessert. Next there will be a guided tour of the St. Paul Cathedral. It is the 3rd largest completed church in the United States, and the 4th tallest. The interior is illuminated by 24 stained glass windows featuring angelic choirs. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. After the tour, visit the space at your own pace, and stop by gift Kiosks to purchase a memento of your visit. The cost is $84 per person. The bus will depart the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at about 4 p.m.
You can also call the center to sign up for the Treasure Island Casino that will take place on Monday, March 7. The bus will depart the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at about 3:45 p.m. There is an $18 charge to ride the coach bus and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon. There is no charge for caregivers to bring their loved one with memory loss to our monthly Memory Café events. Our Activity Hour Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all the supplies are provided for you. These Memory Cafes are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (February 23) from 1:30-2:30 p.m. If you wish to participate in person at the Crow River Senior Center in St. Michael, call 763-497-8900. If you wish to participate at the Monticello Senior Center via Zoom, call 763-295-2000.
Marlo Samuelson was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Roger Fricke came in second place and Kathy Kronbeck. The last euchre winner was Gordy Ramerth. The second place winner was Alice Kantor and Loren Heckmann third.
I just want to mention again that although there are no more dinners available for our Valentine’s Day celebration on Monday, February 14 we want to invite you to come and take in the noon performance by singer/pianist Andrew Walesch called, “Best of the Great American Songbook.” We will have extra chairs set up for those not partaking in the lunch. This entertainment is made possible as a Legacy event through the Monticello Public Library.
Activities the week of Feb. 11-18:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-11 a.m.
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament, tax assistance (by appt. only); noon Valentine dinner; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Matinee; 4 p.m. Board of Directors meeting
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support, tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only), defensive driving class; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of February 14:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef mixed vegetables, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – lasagna, dinner roll
Thurs. – turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – meatball marinara hoagie, salad
