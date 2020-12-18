Moose veterans

The captains of the Monticello Moose high school hockey team present a gift bag to their team bus driver Craig Kampsen outside of the Monticello VFW on Thursday, Dec. 17.

 Jeff Hage

For members of the Monticello Moose, being part of the hockey team is about more than performance on the ice. Coach Eric Nelson also stresses to his players the importance of being good community members. 

On Thursday, Dec. 18, the hockey team captains presented meal bags to veterans at the Monticello VFW. They also presented a bag to their team bus driver, Craig Kampsen, who is a veteran.

See our story in our Christmas Eve edition of the Monticello Times on Thursday, Dec. 24.

