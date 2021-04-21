It was a night to recognize true heroes when the Monticello School Board met in special session Monday, April 19.
Specifically, it was a night for the school district’s health professionals to be recognized.
Monica Schwickerath, Tana Kalnbach, and Kelly Barrow were the glue that held the school district together since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Supt. Eric Olson.
“You absolutely kept us in business this year,” Olson said.
The health professionals were given three gifts, including candy Lifesavers.
“Without you this year our students and families would be lost without you navigating the rules of MDH (Minnesota Department of Health) and being able to turn on a dime to do your very best keeping everyone safe ...” Olson said.
The women also received some Monticello Magic spirit wear and a coffee cup and gift card.
“I don’t know how you’ve been able to work the hours you have taking care of people,” Olson added.
In closing, Olson noted that the Monticello School District was proud of the knowledge, dedication, and passion showed during the pandemic by Schwickerath, Kalnbach, and Barrow.
“I don’t know where the District would be without you,” Olson said.
