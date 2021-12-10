Santa Claus arrived for a visit in Monticello on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park. Among the many children sharing Christmas present wants and wishes with Santa were Brady, Luke, and Jennie Drahota. This is the second year Santa Claus has visited Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park where he and the children could visit safely in an outdoor setting.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

