You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Santa rides through town on a fire truck

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Santa fire truck
Jeff Hage

Santa Claus was the highlight of a Christmas parade Saturday, Dec. 19 featuring police cars and fire trucks n Big Lake. Santa rode atop a Big Lake Fire Department fire truck. Along the parade route volunteers collected donations for the Big Lake Communty Food Shelf. 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments