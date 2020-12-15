Santa checks items off the Christmas list of the Big Lake food shelf

Santa Claus made an appearance from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13 on Ridge Road in Big Lake where he and his helpful elf collected non-perishable food items for the Big Lake Community Food Shelf. Santa wore a mask over his beard and gloves on his hands to ensure safe donations to the local food shelf. Santa's visit was at the Big Lake home of Chad Ziegler.
